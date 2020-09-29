RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina has distributed over $2.6 billion in coronavirus relief funds as of September 21 and continues to work to administer remaining funds in coordination with federal requirements.

“North Carolina families, businesses and communities have been hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis and we’re working to get relief to those who need it. I’m proud of our administration’s work with federal, state and local officials to quickly and efficiently distribute funds across North Carolina to ensure we can bounce back stronger from this devastating pandemic,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

In May 2020, Governor Cooper established the NC Pandemic Recovery Office (NCPRO) to oversee and coordinate the fiscal response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

NC PRO is responsible for overseeing the distribution of the $3.5 billion ($3,585,391,176.20) in Coronavirus Relief Funds (CRF) from the U.S. Treasury to provide support to state agencies, local governments, nonprofits, hospitals, educational institutions, and research organizations.

As of September 21, 2020, NCPRO distributed $2.6 billion ($2,683,164,603) to local governments, state agencies, nonprofits, hospitals, educational institutions, and research organizations. This distribution is equal to 75% of the $3.5 billion allocated by the General Assembly.

Distribution of these funds included: