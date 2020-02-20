Live Now
North Carolina health officials report 15 new flu deaths

North Carolina

by: AP

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Another 15 people have died of complications from the flu in North Carolina, raising the death toll during the current season to 90, state health officials reported on Thursday.

Eleven people died of the flu last week and four more deaths from cases reported in previous weeks accounted for the latest total, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said.

Health officials do not release a victim’s hometown, county, age or gender, citing privacy concerns.

At this time last season, North Carolina reported 85 deaths related to the flu.

Of the 90 deaths this season, 54 were aged 65 or older, 22 were ages 50 to 64 and 11 were ages 25 to 49. Health officials said two of the deaths involved victims ages 5 to 17 and one no older than 4.

