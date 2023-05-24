RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – To the surprise of no one – literally – the North Carolina House voted unanimously Wednesday morning not to concur with the version of its budget bill that was returned from the Senate.

House Bill 259 was adjusted significantly by the Senate, and the vote was 108-0 not to accept those changes, which is what Rep. Donny Lambeth (R-Forsyth), its primary sponsor, had wanted.

“We had a pretty good budget we sent over to the Senate,” Lambeth said in moving not to concur. “It looks a little different coming back. I ask you to vote green – not to concur.”

This means that there will be a conference committee of members from the two chambers who will hash out the differences and produce a compromise version for further review, including by Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto process.

Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) had expected this – it happens every time in the biennial budget – and he said two weeks ago when the Senate introduced its version of the budget that he thought this could be completed by the end of June.

Moore told House members Wednesday that he hoped the House would adjourn by the end of June, but he said that would depend on how long it took legislators to iron out the budget. He didn’t mention the expectation that lawmakers also would take up drawing new electoral districts, a process sometimes can take a few weeks.

The House took its vote Wednesday to reject the budget without debate about what the Senate had done to its original bill because of a motion to call the question by Rep. Destin Hall (R-Caldwell) that passed, 68-40, along party lines.

During comments by members after all bills had been reviewed, Rep. Marcia Morey (D-Durham) rose to complain about not being able to debate the bill. Rep. John Bell IV (R-Wayne) interrupted her, saying she was out of order.

“I think he’s right about that,” Moore told her. “I understand the lady has problems with the Senate’s budget, and based on the vote, I think 107 of your fellow members do as well. I think we will have a chance to address that budget.”

The budgets passed by the House and the Senate do vary greatly. The variations of raises for teachers and state employees have gotten a lot of the headlines. Cooper has declared a “state of emergency” based on how public education was treated in the budget.

Both bills do include spending the one-time “signing bonus” for expanding Medicaid – as was accomplished under a separate law passed in March – but the Senate has added issues involving the certificate of need that medical facilities must meet before opening. The House had set that aside in its budget.

The House budget highlights

The House’s version of the budget called for spending about $29.787 billion in 2023-24 and $30.903 billion in ’24-’25. It includes a reduction in tax revenue in both years, with the state individual tax rate decreasing to 4.5% in 2024, which is earlier than lawmakers had thought could happen.

Some of the key points:

Teachers would receive 10.2% raises (5.5% in the first year), but they also would receive 8 weeks of parental leave (up from 4), stipends for having a master’s degree and some assurances about class size for fourth and fifth grades.

State employees would receive 7.5% raises (4.5% in the first year), and there would be an additional 2% for positions that are harder to fill, such as school bus drivers. North Carolina Highway Patrol employees would get 11% over 2 years.

There are 2% cost-of-living increases for retirees (1% each year), a subject that committee members reinforced at length.

UNC system employees would get 7.5% raises over two years.

There is $40 million in the school safety allocation that Lambeth mentioned.

There’s $1 billion in infrastructure to help with repairs to the water and sewage systems.

The budget also allows for the State Bureau of Investigation to become an independent department, not under the Department of Public Safety, and gives legislators the right to remove its director for cause. The governor appoints the director to a 6-year term and currently is the only person who can remove that director.

The Senate budget highlights

The Senate’s version set spending at $29.8 billion in fiscal year 2023-24 and $30.9 billion the next year. The individual income tax rate is planned to decrease to 4.5% by 2024 and 2.49% by 2030. There were plenty of spending initiatives that continued to live even though the House has suggested different levels for them.

