CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The North Carolina State Lottery Commission approved two items Wednesday ahead of an expected start to legalized online sports wagering in the state.

In a virtual meeting, lottery officials also revealed the total number of companies applying to be operators in the state jumped from seven to nine.

Cherokee’s Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprises and the Catawba Two Kings Casino joined the likes of companies that run DraftKings, FanDuel, Bet365, and ESPNBet to run interactive sports wagering. The Cherokee casinos and the Catawba casino already offer in-person sports betting at their respective locations.

The items discussed and approved Wednesday involve internal controls and rules for prospective operators to follow for a certificate of compliance, which include geolocation testing, an ability to provide daily reporting, and making sure the services themselves work through various testing.

The State Lottery Commission also approved the use of testing laboratories for those operators to use.

Lottery officials set a January 26 deadline for prospective operators to have the compliance paperwork submitted.

While the window for legalization of sports betting started January 8, lawmakers and other state officials have set a target of March 17 to have legalized online sports betting up and running, to take advantage of the potential business coming from the NCAA College Basketball Tournament.