North Carolina to receive a lot of funding through infrastructure bill

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – President Joe Biden’s bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure investment and jobs act became law on Monday, and North Carolina is projected to receive a considerable amount of funding.

The state could expect around $457 million for bridge repairs, $910 to improve public transportation, and at least $100 million to improve broadband services.

Although the bill was supported by many Republican lawmakers in the state, Congressman Greg Murphy said it was a waste of tax dollars.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis said in a previous statement that the passing of the infrastructure bill is a huge win for North Carolinians which will create good-paying jobs without raising taxes.