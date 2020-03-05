North Carolina investigators discover 2 bodies in creek bed

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Investigators in North Carolina are trying to determine what happened to two people who were found dead in a creek Wednesday evening.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers responded to a welfare call around 5:40 p.m., and discovered a woman’s body in a creek bed, the police department said in a statement obtained by news outlets.

Investigators then found a second body about 200 yards (183 meters) upstream. The second victim’s gender wasn’t released. Neither victim was identified.

Homicide detectives and the Medical Examiner’s Office are working to identify the causes of death, the agency said,