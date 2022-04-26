RALEIGH, N.C. — Not the best but not the worse.

Recently, the gambling industry brought in profits last year despite the coronavirus pandemic, and with the Kentucky Derby about to begin, Wallethub is releasing a report about 2022’s most gambling-addicted states.

Gambling disorder affects about 1-3 percent of all U.S. adults, and it may be on the rise due to increased time spent online during the pandemic.

While North Carolina is ranked at No. 45 among the most Gambling-Addicted states in the WalletHub report, North Carolina is 4th in Gaming Revenues per Capita.



In order to measure the states where gambling addiction is most common, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 20 key metrics. The data set ranges from the presence of illegal gambling operations to lottery sales per capita to the share of adults with gambling disorders. Here are some tidbits about how North Carolina stacks up against the rest of the USA.

Gambling Addiction in North Carolina (1=Most Addicted, 25=Avg.):

40 th – Casinos per Capita

– Casinos per Capita 39 th – Gaming Machines per Capita

– Gaming Machines per Capita 15th – Gambling-Related Arrests per Capita

