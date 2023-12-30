HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple North Carolina laws will be going into effect at the turn of the new year.

This legislation varies from changes to voting laws to provisional licenses for teenage drivers to changes to the Department of Health and Human Services, impacting various parts of North Carolinians’ lives. While some of the laws were vetoed, a veto-proof majority in the legislature meant that the laws passed anyway.

Here are the laws that will go into effect, either fully or partially, on January 1, 2024:

This bill reduces the mandatory holding period for a limited learner’s permit before obtaining a limited provisional license. Drivers under 18 must have a learner’s permit for at least nine months before obtaining the provisional license.

Senate Bill 299 aims to enhance compliance in the timely submission of annual audit reports by counties and cities across the state.

House Bill 190 focuses on amending existing statutes that impact the Department of Health and Human Services, such as rules for the Emergency Solutions Grant Program and eligibility criteria for the State-County Special Assistance Program. It also addresses vocational rehabilitation, and environmental health, with specific emphasis on the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services and opioid treatment program facilities.

This bill outlines rules and provisions related to the regulation of septic systems and wastewater management.

House Bill 181 changes the Unclaimed Property Division statutes, aligning with the recommendations of the Department of State Treasurer.

House Bill 203 encompasses technical corrections and other conforming and clarifying changes to the laws governing the Teachers’ and State Employees’ Retirement System, the Local Governmental Employees’ Retirement System, and other related statutes, as recommended by the State Treasurer.

HB 201 introduces changes related to the contributory death benefit for various retirement systems in North Carolina. This includes Teachers’ and State Employees’ Retirement, Local Governmental Employees’ Retirement, Legislative Retirement, and Consolidated Judicial Retirement systems. It also has changes related to survivor benefits and the recovery of overpaid funds in the North Carolina retirement systems.

SB 615 introduces amendments related to adoption, notary laws, guardianship accounting, and power of attorney. This includes allowing adults to be adopted by a former stepparent, removing redaction restrictions from adoption home studies, and expanding acknowledgment options for agency relinquishments.

House Bill 125 covers modifications and provisions related to healthcare and related professions, including adjusting laws regarding over-the-counter hearing aids, optometry laws and enhancing safety for healthcare workers in emergency departments, including punishment for assault against personnel and changing the definition of a bar for sanitation purposes.

SB 477 eliminates certain disclosure requirements for businesses that already file similar disclosures with the FTC. Additionally, it modifies the shareholder’s right to inspect subsidiary entity records of a corporation and standardizes evidence required to prove a debt.

This makes several changes to the state’s education system, including exit standards and graduation requirements, particularly for students with learning disabilities.

Some sections address the accreditation process for community colleges in North Carolina, exempting certain programs and outlining accreditation transfer procedures.

It also introduces regulations related to the commercial publication and distribution of material harmful to minors on the Internet. This is called the PAVE Act and requires sites that distribute pornography and other adult material to require age verification to discourage minors from accessing their sites.

This bill proposes amendments to state laws covering state and local government, agriculture, energy, environment, and natural resources. It also proposes changes to stormwater permitting, water supply watershed protection and exemptions from post-construction stormwater requirements.

In summary, Senate Bill 749 aims to restructure election boards, alter appointment processes, and introduce various technical and clarifying changes related to voting and election administration in North Carolina.

This is one of several bills that was Vetoed by Governor Roy Cooper and later overridden by the legislature.

Overall, Senate Bill 747 changes parts of the election process, from early voting to funding, observer procedures, registration, primaries, write-in candidates, and voter assistance logs.

It was also vetoed by Cooper and later overridden.

The “Stop Addiction Fraud Ethics (SAFE) Act of 2023,” regulates and amends existing laws related to substance use disorder treatment services.

The legislation seeks to force treatment providers to offer accurate advertising about their services and prohibits misleading information.

The bill also makes it unlawful to offer or receive anything of value for patient referrals, with some exceptions.

Senate Bill 409 proposes several modifications to criminal law and procedures, such as new punishment for breaking into vehicles, sentencing on financial crimes, and compensating business owners for bringing advertising signs into compliance.

The effective dates vary in SB 409, with some effective upon passage of the law, some effective in December and others on Jan 1, 2024.

Here’s a full list of laws that have gone into effect in North Carolina since July 2023.