NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina’s learning system is experiencing technical difficulties as students begin online learning.

The system is down across North Carolina, according to Craven County Schools.

CCS says, “Please be aware that Rapid Identity, our State login safety management system is experiencing an overload due to so many students across the state trying to login at the same time.”

The state is aware of the issue and is working to resolve this as soon as possible.