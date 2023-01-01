GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It was a lucky year for many people in North Carolina.
2022 in review: WNCT’s top local, state news
2022 in review: Our most popular videos
2022 year in review: Top entertainment stories
2022 in review: The top national, regional stories on WNCT
2022 in review: WNCT’s most-read sports stories
The NC Education Lottery continues to be a big-money system that not only helps schools but also gives many the chance to win big money. There were some big-prize winners in 2022, some of them from Eastern North Carolina, too.
Here are the top winners of each category of the NC Education Lottery:
Powerball:
41 $50,000 winners
Winners from ENC
Robin Lowe: Havelock
Steven Harris: New Bern
4 $150,000 winners:
Charlie Williams
Wesley Partlow
Johnny Langston, Warsaw
Barry Cozart
2 $100,000 winners:
Michael Buck, Rocky Mount
Brian Marks
3 $1,000,000 winners:
Lisa Best
Donald West
John Gerenza
(None from Eastern NC)
Mega Millions:
27 $10,000 winners
Winners in Eastern North Carolina:
Andrea Croley: Winterville
2 $20,000 winners
Winners in Eastern North Carolina:
James Mcgarvey: New Bern
Amanda Hodges: Washington
5 $30,000 winners:
Winners in Eastern North Carolina:
Stephanie Proctor: New Bern
1 $40,000 winner:
Bobby Mitchell
4 $1,000,000 winners:
Lovenzo Marks
Carl Izzard
Marjorie Robert
Toni Greene
(None from ENC)
Lucky For Life:
32 $5,000 winners:
Winners in Eastern North Carolina:
Vandnabahen Patel: Havelock
Christopher Skimmer: Farmville
Markell Gibbs: Winterville
3 $390,000 winners:
Kenneth Kiriazes
Jami Sasso-zavala
Martha Dixon
(None from ENC)
1 $500,000 winner:
Alton Bailey
Cash 5:
5 $50,000 winners:
Donald Futrell
Georgia Haris
Shena Royster
Lennie Goins
Robert Coles
(None from ENC)
2 $55,000 winners:
Betty Wilkins
Brian Canto
2 $60,000 winners:
Joseph Yates
Bob Proffitt
2 $76,045 winners:
Ivonne Roman
Brian Sullivan
2 $82,533 winners:
Shanika Mayweather
Dale Smith
11 over $100,000 winners
Joseph Gardner, $120,000, Wilson
1 $,432,942 winner
Sherman Reedy, Rocky Mount
Pick 4:
There were lots of winners for the Pick 4 category, including many $5,000 winners.
Fast Play:
17 $5,000 winners
$9,921:
Margaret Talbert
7 $10,000 winners
$22,590:
Christi Wimmer
$31,289:
Britney Wright
$34,179:
Robert Arney
$63,956:
Jerry Bryant, Englehard
13 over $100,000 winners
Scratch-Offs
There were a lot of scratch-off winners. One of the biggest from ENC was Ray Flowers ($600,000) from New Bern. Many others also won, including many $5,000 and $10,000 winners. The other winners from ENC who won more than $10,000 these and many others:
$200,000: Bridget White, New Bern
$100,000: Teddy Sparks in Jacksonville; Lyncurgus Williams, New Bern; Nelson Mercado, Greenville
$50,000: Daniel Eller, Jacksonville
$30,000: Ledel George, Havelock
$20,000: Gary Pretula, Roper