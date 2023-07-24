PIKEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Casma Omeally, of Pikeville, bought a $2 Mega Millions ticket and won a $1 million prize in Friday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Omeally bought his winning lucky Quick Pick ticket from Pikeville Mini Mart on South Goldsboro Street in Pikeville.

He matched numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million.

The $1 million prize was one of two won in North Carolina in Friday’s drawing. The other happened in Statesville with Online Play.

Omeally claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $712,501.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing offers an $820 million jackpot or $422 million in cash.

The jackpot ranks as the fifth largest in the game’s history.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.