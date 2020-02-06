Live Now
North Carolina man convicted of carjacking, related crimes

by: Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man has been convicted of carjacking and several other counts after prosecutors say he committed a series of robberies.

The Raleigh-based federal prosecutor’s office said in a news release Wednesday that Demery Bernard McLymore of Roseboro, North Carolina, was convicted by a federal jury of carjacking and several firearm-related charges.

The news release did not specify when he would be sentenced.

Prosecutors say that McLymore’s string of robberies involved a dozen victims starting on September 3, 2016, and lasting into the next day.

Prosecutors say the crimes included McLymore pulling a gun on a group of boys sitting in a car in Roseboro, taking money from them and forcing one of them to drive him to Clinton.

They say he also stole another person’s wristwatch and two other boys’ money.

