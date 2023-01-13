HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Daniel Brandenburg, of Huntersville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Brandenburg bought his winning Quick Pick ticket on the lottery’s mobile app.

He matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot.

Another ticket bought by Cedric Bass, of Kannapolis, also matched all five white balls, so Brandenburg received half of the $364,146 jackpot.

Brandenburg arrived at lottery headquarters to collect his prize.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $129,730.