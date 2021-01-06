North Carolina named ‘2020 State of the Year’ by Business Facilities Magazine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Economic development in North Carolina is as strong as ever, despite COVID-19.

Business Facilities, which is a leading source of intelligence for corporate site selection, expansion, relocation and area economic development, named North Carolina its 2020 State of the Year.

“North Carolina has been a rising star on our radar for several years,” said Jack Rogers, the magazine’s editor-in-chief.

Steve Weathers, president of the Greenville ENC Alliance, said this is a sign of good things to come for the state and Eastern North Carolina.

“I see us generating a lot of interest from companies, not only around the country but possibly even internationally,” he said.

It doesn’t surprise Weathers that business in the state is growing, even during a global pandemic.

“It’s the business-friendly environment in the state,” he said. “It’s the low corporate tax rate that’s here. It’s the workforce. Really all the factors that go into what a business needs to be successful.”

This is the 14th year of the magazine’s award and North Carolina’s first win. It comes just one week after Greenville was named number one in the country for 2020 relocations. Weathers says between these two honors, our area will attract new jobs, companies and industry.

“But also help us in retaining companies and keeping companies here as they want to bring people in and they want to recruit people,” he said.

Weathers says there are several reasons North Carolina is attracting more industries, including in Eastern North Carolina, due to good road service and a young workforce.

He said 2021’s economic outlook is good across North Carolina and in ENC.