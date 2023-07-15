(WGHP) — Rodney Smitherman walks down the hall and looks wistfully at photos of his youngest child Norah.

“She was not the best athlete, but she wanted to be part of a team,” Rodney said.

Her parents say Norah was “a light.” She always looked to be a friend to the kid who didn’t have any, to share her belief in God with anyone who had a moment to listen.

That was the ethos that took her to Jace Allen’s house on a November night in 2021. She told her parents she was going to help Allen prepare for a party and would be back by 9 p.m. When she wasn’t home by 11 p.m., Rodney went to Allen’s house to look for her.

“Immediately, I saw law enforcement … in the driveway,” Rodney said. “They stopped me, asked me who I was, and I told them, and they proceeded to tell me Norah had passed.”

Rodney and his wife Jennifer said that Allen came to their house two days later and said a gun he had on his wall fell off, accidentally fired and hit Norah. She was just starting her senior year at Forbush High School that fall.

It was Rodney’s job that night to inform everyone of what happened.

“It was the three hardest things I’ve ever had to do was tell my wife, tell my daughter, tell my other daughter and then tell my mom,” Rodney said.

The Smithermans were in shock and tried to process the story Allen told them about the gun just falling off the wall and accidentally firing.

“I desperately held on to that. I wanted to believe that it was an accident, and no one would purposely hurt my baby,” said Jennifer Smitherman, Norah’s mom.

The court proceedings went slowly. They began with hearings about where Allen might face charges since was 17 when the incident happened, but 18 – an adult by legal standards – when the case went to trial in March 2023.

“In the early days of losing Norah, (Rodney) took the burden of going to court to keep the defendant in custody off of me and Norah’s sisters,” Jennifer said. “At night, when we were alone, I saw the effects of that on him, and I’m grateful that I didn’t have to do it, but no parent should have to fight (a gap in the law) when you lost your child.”

That “gap in the law” is what Rodney and Jennifer set out to change in the months after Norah’s death. They worked with people involved with the district attorneys and State Senator Eddie Settle to see what could be done.

At first, they wanted to change what’s called Rule 404(b) of the North Carolina criminal code.

That rule disallows as evidence most of what someone has done in the past as far as trying to show a pattern of behavior or character flaws. The rule is designed to make sure someone is only tried on the events connected to the crime.

According to one of the two district attorneys who tried Allen, there wasn’t enough support in the General Assembly to change that.

They changed their focus then to making sure 16- and 17-year-olds who are charged with higher-level felonies are tried as adults and supervised between being charged and trial.

That was one of the gaps in the law that the Smithermans saw.

“We want to hold juveniles accountable. Everyone is responsible for their actions,” Settle said. “It’s frustrating to Rodney and Jennifer and all of us in our community that more couldn’t be done.”

For Jennifer, it’s also about changing the world we live in.

“We, as a society, have to value life, and we’re getting away from that. There are too many violent acts that take life. Where is it that we value life?” she said.

See the way Norah’s classmates at Forbush High School honored her two days after her death and the incredible coincidence (or was it?) that was caught on camera in this edition of The Buckley Report.