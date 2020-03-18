Live Now
North Carolina police: Man shot to death inside ambulance

North Carolina

by: Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A suspect in North Carolina fatally shot a man while the victim was being treated inside an ambulance on Wednesday, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers were called to a Days Inn hotel around 4 a.m. after a security guard reported a disturbance involving at least five people. T

he agency said paramedics began treating one of them for shortness of breath in the back of an ambulance.

The man being treated asked for a friend to come assist him, and that man then entered the truck before a medic, citing protocol, ordered him out, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police spokeswoman said during a news conference.

The suspect then returned and shot the victim multiple times, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. No first responders were injured.

Police immediately took the suspect into custody, according to a statement from the department. Authorities didn’t detail the disturbance leading to the shooting.

Neither the suspect or victim have been identified.

