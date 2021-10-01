North Carolina police officers on leave after suspect shot

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) — Two North Carolina police officers shot and wounded a man who it’s believed pulled a gun on a worker at a night spot and threatened the officers, authorities said Friday.

The Hickory Police Department says in a news release that two officers were called to a bar Thursday night to look into the report. Officers found the man in a rear parking lot near a metal trash bin.

According to the news release, the officers gave the man repeated commands to show his hands and come out from behind the trash bin, but the man made verbal threats toward the officers and came at them before they shot him, police said. The suspect, Gregory Ray Cribb, 42, was taken to a nearby hospital, where his condition is stable.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave as the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation looks into the incident.