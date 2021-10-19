North Carolina police see bank robbers switch getaway cars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Three men accused of robbing a bank in North Carolina had one flaw in their plans to elude police, authorities said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release shortly after the men robbed a Bank of America branch on Friday, an officer saw them in a car turning into a nearby neighborhood and watched them trying to switch getaway cars, according to a news release.

According to police, officers tried to stop the car but the driver kept going and crashed on a dead end street. The suspects were captured without incident after police say they considered trying escape by running across Interstate 77.

Multiple charges, including robbery with a dangerous weapon, were filed against Kendell Charles Alexander, 57, and Derrius Fleming, 30, both of Baltimore, and Steven McCory, 36. All three are being held in the Mecklenburg County jail and it’s not known if they have attorneys.