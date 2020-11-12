North Carolina provides COVID-19 tests to colleges, universities across the state to support testing students before thanksgiving

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) Governor Roy Cooper announced that the state is providing COVID-19 tests to colleges and universities across North Carolina to help bolster schools’ student testing efforts in advance of Thanksgiving and holiday break.

NCDHHS is sending a total of 74,470 federally-funded rapid antigen tests to public and private colleges and universities across North Carolina, including historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), to test students before they travel home or celebrate the holidays with people who live outside their household.

“Getting COVID-19 tests to college campuses is one way we can prevent more viral spread across the state as students go home,” Governor Cooper said. “However, wearing a mask and maintaining social distance continue to be our strongest weapons against this virus as we approach the winter holidays.”

Additionally, NCDHHS is working with local health departments in Guilford, Harnett, New Hanover, Mecklenburg, and Pitt counties to host community testing events near college and university campuses for students who need tests before the end of the semester.

These testing efforts are part of an ongoing partnership with colleges, universities, and HBCUs across the state.

Limiting travel and gatherings with anyone outside a person’s household is the safest way to celebrate.

For those who wish to travel or celebrate the holiday with people who do not live in their household, NCDHHS recommends a COVID-19 test three to four days in advance.

NCDHHS also released guidance for students to help them have safer holiday breaks.

This guidance includes recommendations for quarantining and isolation, precautions and preventive measures students can take while on holiday break, and recommendations for steps to take when returning to campus after the holidays.