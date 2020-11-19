North Carolina reports 4,296 new COVID-19 cases – the highest daily count ever

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a huge number of new COVID-19 cases Thursday with 4,296 – the single-day record for the state.

The nearly 4,300 cases is more than 400 more than the previous record of 3,885 set last Saturday.

Today’s cases has pushed the state past a milestone — more than 325,000 cases have been confirmed so far.

Another numerical milestone — for the first time, North Carolina’s seven-day rolling average of new coronavirus cases is past 3,000. That average is now at 3,101 — an increase of more than 200 from Wednesday’s number. It takes a lot to create enough movement to increase a seven-day rolling average by 200 in one day.

Today marks another day with a record number of people in hospitals, with 1,538 of them. That’s a rise of 26 from yesterday’s previous record high of 1,512. It’s the fourth straight day the state either matched or set a record in hospitalizations.

The state recorded another 38 deaths, bringing the total to 4,936.

The percent positive has come down slightly, to 7.9 percent after it was at 9.3 percent yesterday. It’s the first time it’s been below 8 percent in four days.

Thursday’s data from NCDHHS comes as the Centers for Disease Control is now recommending Americans do not travel for Thanksgiving.

Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC’s COVID-19 incident manager, said the agency is “recommending against travel during the Thanksgiving period.”