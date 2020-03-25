North Carolina reports 1st COVID-19 death

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the first COVID-19 death.

A person from Cabarrus County died on Tuesday, March 24 from complications associated with the virus.

Officials said, the patient was in their late seventies and had several underlying medical conditions.

A second person in their sixties, from Virginia who was traveling through North Carolina, also died from COVID-19 complications.

To protect the families’ privacy, no further information about these patients will be released.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones. This is a stark warning that for some people COVID-19 is a serious illness. All of us must do our part to stop the spread by staying at home as much as possible and practicing social distancing,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services recommends that people at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 stay at home to the extent possible to decrease the chance of infection.