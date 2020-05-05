North Carolina Republican Party State Convention rescheduled due to COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The North Carolina Republican Party has rescheduled its annual State Republican Convention to July 9-12 in Greenville.

For the past two months, NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley and NCGOP Staff have been in constant communications with the Greenville Convention Center, its host hotels in Greenville and its other vendors about the conditions of the COVID-19 virus outbreak in North Carolina and the potential need for them to move the convention back from its original May 14-17 schedule.

“The North Carolina Republican Party is firmly committed to hosting our Convention, holding our elections and hearing from a great roster of speakers. We would like to thank the Greenville Convention Center, our host hotels and vendors for continuing to work with us as we are forced to adapt to an evolving timeline for reopening the State and allowing large events to take place. We cannot wait to see all of our Republican Activists, Leaders, and Candidates again and are looking forward to a fantastic event in Greenville!” said NCGOP Chairman Michael Whatley.