North Carolina roadside zoo cited by federal officials again

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A roadside zoo in North Carolina has been cited for the second time this year by federal agricultural officials, this time for failing to monitor injured animals properly.

The citation issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture stems from an inspection on Oct. 4, WECT reported. Specifically, the citation mentions a tiger with a 1-inch (2 cm) open wound on her ear and a camel with a closed eye.

According to the newly released report, Tregembo Animal Park failed to refer health problems with the tiger named Sasha and the camel to a veterinarian, noting that regular communication with a vet and daily observation of the animals are needed in “minimizing pain.”

Tregembo also received a citation after an inspector observed a serval cat “exhibiting distress” over the number of flies in the enclosure and around the animal’s body, repeatedly flicking his or her ears and biting at the insects.

Following an inspection in February, Tregembo was cited for failing to call a veterinarian about a pig who was lame in its rear legs even though staff knew of her condition.