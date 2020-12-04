North Carolina rolling out COVID-19 rapid testing for public schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The state is rolling out a free COVID-19 rapid testing program in public schools as more students return to in-person learning.

Dr. Elizabeth Tilson, state health director and chief medical officer at the Department of Health and Human Services, said North Carolina is receiving about 3.1 million Abbott BinaxNOW antigen tests that were purchased by the federal government.

A portion of those will be designated for K-12 public and charter schools that have resumed in-person learning.

“We’re not prioritizing them because we feel like it’s a hotbed of transmission but just because in-person learning is so important. It’s such a priority setting for us,” said Dr. Tilson.

She said the tests are less reliable than the molecular PCR tests that are sent off to a lab when it comes to detecting the virus in people who aren’t showing symptoms. That’s why the agency recommends schools prioritize testing students and staff members who screen positive or have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

“Our goal is that we’ll be able to detect those positives sooner so that we can then do the isolation, do the quarantine and hopefully limit the amount of spread. So, it’s not going to be perfect. But, we hope it will be yet another tool for identifying those cases earlier,” she said.

Testing does not have to be done by a healthcare professional, but the people conducting the tests will have to undergo training.

The test could be available to schools by Dec. 14. Tilson said no schools have been chosen yet to receive the tests, but some districts and local health departments have expressed interest in this kind of program. She said it’s likely tests would start being administered after the holiday break.

“Isolation and quarantine, that will stay the same. We already have protocols for schools if a child is symptomatic or a child tests positive. That’s all the same. This is just going to make it easier to get those test results to implement all those other policies and procedures,” she said.

Schools seeking to participate also will have to outline their process for getting consent from parents and how they will inform them of results.

“We’re going to start with a small pilot, see if it makes sense, and then we’ll be able to push more out if we want to do it more statewide,” Tilson said.