North Carolina schools chief running for lieutenant governor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s state school superintendent has decided he’ll run for lieutenant governor next year, instead of seeking re-election.

Republican Mark Johnson announced on Tuesday he wants a different office than the superintendent of public instruction, which he won in 2016.

Johnson had hinted that he was considering an executive branch position. Now he’ll join a crowded March GOP primary field with at least six other announced candidates.

Power to the superintendent’s position actually increased during Johnson’s term after a 2016 law shifted responsibilities away from the state education board. And Johnson has certainly raised the profile of the superintendent’s post.

But Johnson said in a release that he’s received pushback from establishment Republicans and Democrats and bureaucrats. He says citizens deserve someone committed to a more accountable, efficient and transparent state government.

