North Carolina seeks public comment on use of drones

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The state Transportation Department wants to hear from North Carolina residents about what they think of drones.

The department’s Division of Aviation has begun an online survey to gather comment about drones.

Basil Yap is the unmanned aircraft systems program manager for the state Transportation Department. He says DOT wants to consider people’s opinions when making decisions about drones.

The survey asks for comments about the current and future applications of drones, including noise, privacy and safety issues, and the improvements to people’s lives, such as assistance with search-and-rescue operations.

The department has used drones in new ways, including to inspect bridges, monitor storm damage, and deliver medical supplies.