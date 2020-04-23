North Carolina sees 388 new COVID-19 cases, 253 related deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials reported 11 more coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday– bringing the total to 253.

The number of positive tests moved up by 388, bringing the total to 7,608 cases across 93 counties.

A total of 486 patients are hospitalized, up from 434 hospitalizations that were reported on Wednesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to discuss his strategy for reopening the state during a Thursday press conference.

The reported data does not show the number of patients who have recovered.

Johnston County health officials said reporting number of recoveries “isn’t so simple.”

“The knowledge of COVID-19 continues to develop and as such there is an amount of uncertainty regarding the length of time, as well as being asymptomatic that must pass before a patient is considered to be ‘recovered,’” said Johnston County Health Director Dr. Marilyn Pearson.