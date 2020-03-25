North Carolina sees number of COVID-19 cases move to 504

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina health officials now say there are 504 cases of coronavirus across the state.

The number of cases stood at 398 on Tuesday.

The number of cases has steadily moved up since North Carolina announced its first case on March 3.

The increase in cases can be connected to the expansion of testing – which occurs at N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health as well as hospitals and commercial labs.

The state said a total of 10,489 tests have been completed – close to 2,000 additional tests as compared to Tuesday.

Durham Mayor Steve Schewel is expected to announce a “stay-at-home” order Wednesday morning – which would restrict movement by the public except for essential jobs and tasks related to health and food.

Mecklenburg County issued a similar order on Tuesday – which is set to take effect at 8 a.m. Thursday. In Mecklenburg County, roughly 1 in 5 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection.

And a little more than half of Mecklenburg County’s patients were ages 20-39.

On Tuesday, Dr. Betsy Tilson with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services issued new guidance in terms of what the public should do if they are experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms.

“Stay at home,” Tilson said.

She asked for anyone with mild symptoms to stay at home and call their doctor so testing and medical supplies go to those who are high risk.

The Chatham County Public Health Department said it was notified of three additional positive tests on Tuesday.

On March 6, Chatham County announced its first COVID-19 case. That case was the second coronavirus case in the state.

Chatham County Public Health Director Layton Long asked the public to not focus on the number of cases but to see that there are cases as a result of community transmission.

“Stay home and away from public places to the fullest extent possible, practice social distancing, if you do have to go out, do not go out,” Long said.

Gov. Roy Cooper does not have a scheduled press conference on Wednesday.

Johns Hopkins University said there have been 803 coronavirus-related deaths in the U.S.

As of Wednesday morning, the University said there are 55,243 cases across America.