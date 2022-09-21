MORGANTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Members of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol participated in a training session in the western part of the state with a newly implemented Water Rescue Team amid hurricane season in the Atlantic.

NCSHP and the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission’s water rescue teams participated in boat training, classroom instruction and swift water rescue training, a Facebook post said.

This comes as hurricane season in the Atlantic is in full swing.

Currently, Hurricane Fiona is now a Category 4 storm with its highest sustained winds reaching 130 miles per hour. It has now moved away from the Turks and Caicos islands and is headed north at 9 mph, the CBS 17 Storm Team’s latest report shows.

After eventually passing by Bermuda on Friday, it will travel further up the east coast. At this time, Bermuda only has a Tropical Storm Warning in place currently, the CBS 17 Storm Team reports.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gaston has now reached 65 mph as of Wednesday afternoon. It will have the best chance to reach land on Friday when it passes a Portuguese island.