North Carolina Teacher Working Conditions Survey opens Today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) State Superintendent Mark Johnson sets the goal for North Carolina to be the top in the nation for completion rate this year.

Starting Monday and continuing through March 31 all teachers and school-based licensed educators in North Carolina are being asked to participate in the 10th biennial statewide NC Teacher Working Conditions Survey.

The results from the survey are used to help inform state education policy, develop schools’ annual improvement plans and are part of the principal evaluation process.

State Superintendent Mark Johnson said the survey is an important and effective means to improve educational quality in classrooms across North Carolina.

The state’s teacher working conditions survey is an online, anonymous survey that assesses teachers’ working conditions in key areas and questions focus on time, facilities and resources, community support and involvement, managing student conduct, teacher leadership, school leadership, professional development, instructional practices and support, and new teacher support.

2020 survey results and findings will be presented to the State Board of Education and released to the public six weeks after the survey closes.