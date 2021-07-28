North Carolina teen dies in Blue Ridge Parkway crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A teenager was killed when a vehicle left the road and crashed along the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to the National Park Service.

The fatal crash occurred around 11 a.m. on Monday on the North Carolina portion of the parkway not far from Standing Rock Overlook, officials said in a release. Investigators say Alexis Bolduc, 18, of Mocksville, died at the scene. The driver, who has not been identified, was hospitalized with minor injuries, officials said.

Park service officials said a preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was traveling southbound in a downhill curve when it left the road and landed on a guardrail. The investigation is continuing to determine if other factors contributed to the crash.

Bolduc’s death counts as the fifth fatality on the parkway this year, according to National Park Service reports. Two people from Georgia were killed on June 22, when their motorcycle collided with a passenger van. On May 23, two people died in separate incidents in Virginia, including one in which a 55-year-old man suffered a medical emergency and died. That same day, a 22-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle crash.