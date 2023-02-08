GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — In a countrywide study to find out which states have the best opportunity for long walks outside, North Carolina ranked in the top 20.

Tied with Hawaii at number 12 on the list, North Carolina had an average score of 64.9. Factors like air quality, trails, elevation, peak sunlight hours and state and national park coverage were taken into account.

(Gambling.com graphic)

North Carolina also is home to 41 state parks and one national park, which means it holds 1.45% of the country’s state and national park coverage. In that category, North Carolina comes in at number 18 out of all 50 states.

North Carolina took seventh place for best trails, with that information being gathered by online trail reviews.