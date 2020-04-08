Live Now
North Carolina town cancels Fourth of July celebration

North Carolina

by: Associated Press

SOUTHPORT, N.C. (AP) — A Fourth of July celebration has been canceled over concerns about the COVID-19 outbreak, officials announced Tuesday.

The city of Southport announced on its Facebook page that it decided to cancel the 225th N.C. 4th of July Festival on the advice of Mayor Joseph P. Hatem, who is also a doctor who specializes in internal medicine.

“It is my recommendation during this COVID-19 Pandemic, that the Fourth of July Festival in 2020 … be cancelled to assist in stopping the spread of this contagious disease,” Hatem said in the posted statement.

