RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate declined to 3.6% in February, the state Commerce Department announced on Friday, marking its lowest level since last June.

The seasonally adjusted rate fell from 3.8%, where it had sat for the previous two months. The U.S. rate is also now 3.6%.

The state Commerce Department reported over 7,900 more people were employed in February compared to January at 4.98 million workers, while those unemployed declined by 5,600 to about 188,200 people.

Based on another counting format from monthly worksite surveys, the department said seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment increased by 8,900 workers to well over 4.88 million. Sectors seeing the largest numerical employment growth based on the surveys included education and health services as well as government.