North Carolina votes top 1 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) With a strong showing from mail-in and early voters, North Carolina on Friday eclipsed more than one million votes in the 2020 general election.

With more than two weeks until Election Day, more than 14 percent of registered voters have already cast ballots.

“We’re glad to see so many North Carolina voters performing their civic duty and letting their voice be heard by voting,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “We look forward to more North Carolinians casting their ballot and staying safe while doing so.”

As of 1:30 p.m. Friday, North Carolina voters had cast 570,019 ballots by mail and 468,020 ballots in-person.

The in-person early voting period began Thursday and ends October 31.

Voters may find sites and hours in their county using the One-Stop Early Voting Site Search Tool: https://vt.ncsbe.gov/ossite/.