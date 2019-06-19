North Carolina woman drowns in hot tub at Myrtle Beach hotel

The Horry County, S.C. Coroner’s Office has identified a North Carolina woman who drowned in a hot tub at a Myrtle Beach hotel.

Crews were called to a drowning at the Patricia Grand Hotel, located at 2710 North Ocean Blvd., around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified the woman who died as Paula Egleston, 57, from the Greensboro, North Carolina area.

Egleston was found in the hot tub at the Patricia Grand hotel around 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, Willard said. She was pulled from the water, but was unable to be revived.

A witness told officers that she was walking on her balcony at a nearby hotel and noticed a woman was face-down in the hotel hot tub next door, according to a police report.