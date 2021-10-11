North Carolina woman killed, sister injured in ATV accident

SANFORD, N.C. (AP) — A woman was killed and her sister injured after the ATV they were riding fell from a railroad bridge they were crossing, the N.C. State Highway Patrol said.

According to a report from the patrol, two women were riding the vehicle on a railroad bridge over U.S. Highway 1 near Sanford at around 1 a.m. Sunday when the driver lost control, and the ATV fell to the road below.

The patrol says Alexis Stone, 26, was the driver of the ATV and was killed in the accident. Chelsea Stone was taken to a Chapel Hill hospital with what was described as serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.