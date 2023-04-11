CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WGHP) — Sears, of Charlotte, won $150,000 after buying a $5 scratch-off and is planning a dream vacation with her fiancée, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“Since I was a little kid, I always wanted to go to Paris,” Sears said. “I think my mom instilled it in me.”

Sears, 46, bought her $5 Cashword Multiplier ticket from the Harris Teeter on Rea Road in Charlotte.

Sears said she used to read stories about other big winners in the lottery and became inspired.

“I always said, ‘Why wouldn’t I be able to win one, too?’” Sears said.

Sears collected her prize at lottery headquarters Monday.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $106,876.