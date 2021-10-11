North Carolina woman struck, killed by deputy’s patrol car

BURGAW, N.C. (AP) — A pedestrian was killed when she was struck by a deputy’s patrol car, according to a North Carolina sheriff’s office.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that the incident happened on U.S. Highway 17 near Union Bethel Road early Sunday, news outlets reported.

The woman, whose identity wasn’t released, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel and the medical examiner. The deputy was not injured but was not identified. No additional details were provided.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident, and the sheriff’s office is conducting an internal investigation.