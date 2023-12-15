Above video is from July when Fenn was adjusting to life at the North Carolina Zoo.

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The North Carolina Zoo announced on Thursday that giraffe calf Fenn has died at six months old.

Fenn was nursing when he was startled by another giraffe. He bolted, hit a gate and fell down. He had head and neck injuries from the fall and died on Wednesday evening.

Fenn was born at the North Carolina Zoo on May 20, 2023, to a first-time mother 14-year-old Leia and first time father 15-year-old Jack.

Fans of the North Carolina Zoo welcomed his arrival and helped name Fenn in a public poll that garnered more than 100,000 votes.

Fenn was an energetic and vibrant. His playful antics and charming nature endeared him to staff and visitors. He will be remembered with fondness and love by all who knew him.

“The North Carolina Zoo family is shocked and devastated by Fenn’s tragic death. The Zoo would like to express gratitude for the outpouring of support during this incredibly challenging time,” zoo officials said in a statement released on Thursday. “Staff members, particularly the caretakers who formed a special bond with him since his birth, ask for respect and privacy during their time of grief.”