ASHEBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Zoo announced Sunday that Hurricane Ian evacuees can get in to see the animals for half the price.
The offer is valid Monday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 7, according to a release.
The zoo says the offer is good for up to six people per party.
According to the North Carolina Zoo’s website, ticket prices are typically:
- $15 for adults
- $13 for seniors
- $11 for children ages two to 12
- Free for children under two
To qualify for free entry, zoo officials say they’ll ask evacuees to provide a valid ID that shows their current address.
The zoo is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and last entry into the zoo is at 4 p.m.
