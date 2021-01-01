North Carolina Zoo revises face covering policy

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WNCN)– Planning a trip to the North Carolina Zoo in 2021? There’s a revised policy regarding face coverings you should know about.

The Zoo’s revised face covering policy states guests 5 years and older will be required to wear face coverings during their entire visit to the zoo.

The Zoo also stated that everyone needs to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from other groups and staff.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we all do our part to keep each other safe during the pandemic!” the Zoo said in a statement.

The Zoo said capacity is limited and it is recommended that you make a reservation before your visit.

