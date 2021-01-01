North Carolina Zoo revises face covering policy

North Carolina

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WNCN)– Planning a trip to the North Carolina Zoo in 2021? There’s a revised policy regarding face coverings you should know about.

The Zoo’s revised face covering policy states guests 5 years and older will be required to wear face coverings during their entire visit to the zoo.

The Zoo also stated that everyone needs to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from other groups and staff.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we all do our part to keep each other safe during the pandemic!” the Zoo said in a statement.

The Zoo said capacity is limited and it is recommended that you make a reservation before your visit.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV