North Carolina’s August employment figures released

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The state’s seasonally adjusted August unemployment rate was 6.5 percent, decreasing 2.0 percentage points from July’s revised rate.

The national rate decreased 1.8 percentage points to 8.4 percent.

North Carolina’s August 2020 unemployment rate increased 2.7 percentage points from a year ago.

The number of people employed increased 28,419 over the month to 4,510,574 and decreased 387,558 over the year.

The number of people unemployed decreased from 100,105 over the month to 315,347 and increased 120,255 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm industry employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 17,000 to 4,263,100 in August. Major industries experiencing increases were Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 7,300; Professional & Business Services, 4,400; Government, 4,300; Education & Health Services, 2,200; Financial Activities, 1,300; Other Services, 1,000; Manufacturing, 500; and Mining & Logging, 100. Major industries experiencing decreases were Construction, 1,800; Leisure & Hospitality Services, 1,300, and Information, 1,000.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Wednesday, September 30, 2020 when the county unemployment rates for August 2020 will be released