North Carolina’s class of 2020 sees slight decline in SAT performance

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) The performance of North Carolina’s high school class of 2020 on the SAT college entrance exam slipped from that of the previous year’s graduates, according to results released by The College Board.

North Carolina graduates this year posted an average score of 1,089, a decline of two points from 2019 graduates’ average score of 1,091.

The two-point difference was less pronounced than a 9-point drop in the national average, which fell from 1,039 in 2019 to 1,030 in 2020.

The math portion of the exam, North Carolina’s 2020 public school graduates lost 2 points from the previous year’s class with a score of 540 against the nation’s 510.

On the Evidence-Based Reading and Writing portion of the exam, the state’s average score slipped 1 point to 548.

The national average score on that portion of the exam was 520.

“North Carolina’s 2020 graduates are to be commended for losing little ground in a challenging year and for holding their own against difficult times,” State Superintendent Mark Johnson said. “These scores tell us that students in the state are graduating well prepared for careers or college.”

The number of North Carolina public school graduates in 2020 who took the SAT declined from the previous year’s class, from 47,826 to 44,282.

In percentage terms, 45% of 2020 graduates took the SAT declined from 47% of the previous year’s graduates, according to The College Board.

