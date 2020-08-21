North Carolina’s July employment figures released

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The state’s seasonally adjusted July unemployment rate was 8.5 percent, increasing 1.0 point from June’s revised rate.

The national rate decreased 0.9 of a percentage point to 10.2 percent.

North Carolina’s July 2020 unemployment rate increased 4.6 percentage points from a year ago.

The number of people employed increased 72,211 over the month to 4,502,345 and decreased 382,495 over the year.

The number of people unemployed increased 62,712 over the month to 419,812 and increased 220,318 over the year.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Wednesday, September 2, 2020 when the county unemployment rates for July 2020 will be released.