North Carolina’s June Employment Figures released

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina’s June employment figures were released Friday, while the June unemployment rate was 7.6 percent it decreased 5.2 points from May’s revised rate.

The national rate decreased 2.2 percentage points to 11.1 percent.

North Carolina’s June 2020 unemployment rate increased 3.6 percentage points from a year ago.

The number of people employed increased 227,498 over the month to 4,428,221 and decreased 444,125 over the year.

The number of people unemployed decreased 252,047 over the month to 363,465 and increased 160,976 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm industry employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 173,200 to 4,234,700 in June. Major industries experiencing increases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 68,900; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 22,300; Government, 20,800; Other Services, 19,600; Education & Health Services, 18,900; Professional & Business Services, 10,900; Manufacturing, 9,000; Construction, 1,800; and Financial Activities, 1,200.

The only over-the-month decrease among major industries was in Information, 200.

Mining & Logging employment remained unchanged over the month.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, when the county unemployment rates for June 2020 will be released.