North Carolina’s October employment figures released

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The state’s seasonally adjusted October unemployment rate was 6.3 percent, decreasing 0.9 of a percentage point from September’s revised rate.

The national rate decreased 1.0 percentage point to 6.9 percent.

North Carolina’s October 2020 unemployment rate increased 2.6 percentage points from a year ago.

The number of people employed increased 79,754 over the month to 4,623,968 and decreased 294,266 over the year.

The number of people unemployed decreased 41,542 over the month to 310,292 and increased to 123,820 over the year.

Since October 2019, Total Nonfarm jobs decreased 238,200 with the Total Private sector decreasing by 209,000 and Government decreasing by 29,200.

The only major industry experiencing an over-the-year increase was Financial Activities, 2,400. Major industries experiencing decreases were Leisure & Hospitality Services, 104,100; Education & Health Services, 38,700; Manufacturing, 37,900; Government, 29,200; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 9,900; Construction, 8,500; Professional & Business Services, 5,800; Information, 3,900; Other Services, 2,400; and Mining & Logging, 200.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Thursday, December 3, when the county unemployment rates for October 2020 will be released.