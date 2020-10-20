North Carolina’s September employment figures released

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) The state’s seasonally adjusted September unemployment rate was 7.3 percent, increasing 0.8 of a percentage point from August’s revised rate.

The national rate decreased 0.5 of a percentage point to 7.9 percent.

North Carolina’s September 2020 unemployment rate increased 3.6 percentage points from a year ago.

The number of people employed increased 38,683 over the month to 4,558,033 and decreased 352,111 over the year.

The number of people unemployed increased 44,278 over the month to 356,952 and increased 166,666 over the year.

Seasonally adjusted Total Nonfarm industry employment, as gathered through the monthly establishment survey, increased 48,100 to 4,316,200 in September.

Major industries experiencing increases were Government, 13,100; Leisure & Hospitality Services, 12,100; Trade, Transportation & Utilities, 8,500; Professional & Business Services, 4,700; Other Services, 2,400; Financial Activities, 2,200; Construction, 2,000; Manufacturing, 2,000; Information, 700; and Education & Health Services, 400. Mining & Logging employment remained unchanged.

The next unemployment update is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, 2020 when the county unemployment rates for September 2020 will be released