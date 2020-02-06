North Carolinians advised to remain alert for hazardous weather conditions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) As a line of strong storms moves across the state today, many areas of North Carolina are experiencing dangerous weather conditions.

“Everyone should remain alert to rapidly changing weather conditions and have a way to receive weather alerts from the National Weather Service,” said Governor Cooper. “Using an NOAA weather radio, or a smartphone app that provides emergency weather alerts for your location is a good way to stay informed.”

It’s important to know the difference between a weather watch and a warning.

A watch means that conditions are favorable for severe weather to occur in the watch area.

A warning is an indication that dangerous conditions are currently happening in the warning area and people should take immediate actions as directed by the weather service and local emergency officials.

The State Highway Patrol is responding to an elevated number of collisions and calls for service related to the weather.

Motorists are reminded to reduce speed on extremely wet roads and to avoid driving through flooded areas, where roads may we washed out.

As of 2:45 pm, about 84,000 homes and businesses were without power across the state.

Information on actual and predicted flooding can be obtained from the state’s network of more than 500 river and stream gauges by visiting the Flood Inundation Mapping and Alert Network website at fiman.nc.gov.

The ReadyNC.org website provides information on personal and family emergency preparedness as well as real-time information on power outages, evacuation orders and shelters that are opening