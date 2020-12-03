North Carolinians encouraged to send troops holiday cards

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — You can help bring cheer to our country’s brave service men and women this holiday season.

North Carolina Public Schools Superintendent Mark Johnson invites educators, students and others to send holiday cards to service members who will be away from home.

“This year we want to celebrate and honor all of the servicemen and servicewomen who will be spending the upcoming holidays away from home and their families. They protect and serve our country, but they will miss many of the things that make the holidays special,” said Superintendent Johnson. “We are proud that North Carolina is one of the top states for our servicemen and servicewomen. These thoughtful and kind messages mean so much to our heroes especially during this very challenging year.”

This is the state’s second annual holiday card drive.

“Everyone can participate. Whether you make this a family project or a card drive at school, church or with a civic organization, we are calling on North Carolinians to encourage children and adults to send greetings and well wishes,” said Johnson. “Let’s make sure our service members know that we are all thinking of them and that we appreciate their service to our country.”

A copy of streamlined instructions to get holiday cards to members of our armed forces who will be away from home this holiday season can be found here.

Holiday cards can be sent in a box or envelope via USPS, FedEx, or UPS to:

Letters to Troops

4501 New Bern Ave

Suite 130 #116

Raleigh, NC 27610

Last year more than 51,000 cards and letters were received from North Carolina residents.